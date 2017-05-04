Day of Prayer breakfast held today in Lewistown
A National Day of Prayer breakfast program is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. May 4 in the H.O.P.E. Center at Bethel A.M.E. Church, Lewistown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lewistown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Let's reminisce! (Apr '10)
|Apr 21
|Jim5624
|343
|Mifflin County Deadbeat parents (Oct '14)
|Apr 20
|What a joke
|3
|Looking for Cocker Spaniel Stud to breed with m... (Apr '09)
|Apr 8
|Mustang1965
|71
|Sleeping CO back to work???? (May '15)
|Mar '17
|Convict39
|17
|Four charged with animal cruelty for dropping p... (May '13)
|Feb '17
|air max shoes
|26
|Bar flys and street girls
|Jan '17
|Matt Houser
|1
|Harry J. - Punk' Smith Jr.
|Jan '17
|Eileen Biddle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lewistown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC