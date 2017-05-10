Angry lottery customer; naked driver; prison drug mail: Offbeat Police Blotter
Shane Allen Workman, 31, was reported missing April 28, said Lewistown police. He was last seen around 10 p.m. April 25 when he left his home to walk to the Sheetz store on Fourth Street in Lewistown.
