With flying colors
Sentinel photo by MATT STRICKER Neil and Catie Breneman, of Lewistown, run through a cloud of yellow chalk sprayed by students of Mifflin County High School while participating in the Colors 4 Cancer 5K Color Run and Fun Walk held Sunday in Reedsville. The color run was a fundraising event for Mifflin County High School students Shooting for a Cure- Relay For Life Team.
