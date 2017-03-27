With flying colors

Sentinel photo by MATT STRICKER Neil and Catie Breneman, of Lewistown, run through a cloud of yellow chalk sprayed by students of Mifflin County High School while participating in the Colors 4 Cancer 5K Color Run and Fun Walk held Sunday in Reedsville. The color run was a fundraising event for Mifflin County High School students Shooting for a Cure- Relay For Life Team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.