Well sheltered

Sentinel photo by BUFFIE BOYER The 26-year-old roof at the Shelter Service home, 13 Depot St. in Lewistown, is being torn off in preparation for a much-needed new roof. Mid-State Roofing and Coating, of Belleville, started the project Wednesday with completion by the end of the week.
