Shooting investigation ongoing

Mifflin County District Attorney Christopher Torquato made a statement Thursday regarding the investigation into the Wednesday, officer-involved shooting death of Charles A. Bossinger. At 5:24 p.m. April 26, multiple policing agencies were dispatched to 2 Oakland Ave., Lewistown Borough, according to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police Lewistown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.