Series features how to generate revenue

Tuesday Apr 18

For the next Lunch and Learn Series, co-sponsored by the Juniata River Valley Chamber of Commerce and TIU 11 Community Education and Workforce Services, a session will be held to give simple steps to implement strategies to generate new revenue, cut costs and increase net income. The session will be from noon-1 p.m. on April 28 at the PA CareerLink Mifflin County, MCIDC Plaza #58, Lewistown.

