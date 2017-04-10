Police report
During the traffic stop Darian Anthony Dudick, 37, of Lewistown, was found to be driving under the influence. Dudick and passenger Dante Lamar Hill, 20, of Lewistown, were found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.
