Police investigating deadly pedestrian crash in Lewistown

Friday Apr 28

LEWISTOWN, MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa.-The Mifflin County Coroner's office has been called to the scene of a vehicle-pedestrian crash in Lewistown early Friday morning. It happened just before 6 a.m. at the intersection of Green Avenue Extended and Geisinger Lane, according to 911 dispatchers.

Let's reminisce! (Apr '10) Apr 21 Jim5624 343
Mifflin County Deadbeat parents (Oct '14) Apr 20 What a joke 3
Looking for Cocker Spaniel Stud to breed with m... (Apr '09) Apr 8 Mustang1965 71
Sleeping CO back to work???? (May '15) Mar '17 Convict39 17
News Four charged with animal cruelty for dropping p... (May '13) Feb '17 air max shoes 26
Bar flys and street girls Jan '17 Matt Houser 1
News Harry J. - Punk' Smith Jr. Jan '17 Eileen Biddle 1
