Planter program blossoms downtown
The Downtown Lewistown Adopt-A-Planter Program is underway with the moving and placing of about 50 square concrete planters along Market Street in Lewistown. Once the planters are leveled, the borough plans to remove many of the surviving evergreens and transfer them to Rec Park so that planter sponsors have a blank slate.
