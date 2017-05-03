Photo contest open to all Mifflin and...

Photo contest open to all Mifflin and Juniata county residents

Thursday Apr 27 Read more: Lewistown Sentinel

As a part of the local Older Americans Month celebration in May, the Mifflin-Juniata Area Agency on Aging is holding its first photo contest. emphasizes the ways older Americans are living their lives with boldness, confidence and passion, while serving as an inspiration to people of all ages.

