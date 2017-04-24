One-stop shop at Pit Stop
Customers can make one stop for all of their vehicle needs at the new Pit Stop Auto Shop in Lewistown. Owners Harley Fisher, John Dunn and Lacey Frankhouser, offer worry free auto repair for all makes and models, foreign and domestic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.
