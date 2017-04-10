More than 40 employers attending spring job fair

More than 40 employers will participate in a job fair at the PA CareerLink located in the MCIDC Plaza in Lewistown. The event is from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on April 27, with U.S. veterans admitted at 9:30 a.m. Community members looking for employment are invited to attend to speak directly with company representatives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.