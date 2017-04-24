MC - SLibrary holds book sale
Submitted photo Mifflin County retired school employees, from left, Leonard Ronk, Dottie Peiffer and Gloria Richards get ready for Mifflin County Library's spring book sale, which begins today and continues through Sunday. The sale is held in the community room of the library at 123 N. Wayne St., Lewistown.
