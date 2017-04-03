LPD seeks witnesses of motorcycle incident
The Lewistown Police Department is requesting assistance with an incident that occurred around 3:25 p.m. Sunday in the borough of Lewistown. An officer attempted a traffic stop for a motorcyclist for reckless activity that started near South Juniata Street in the area of Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lewistown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Cocker Spaniel Stud to breed with m... (Apr '09)
|Tue
|Aamiahfrosting
|70
|Mifflin County Deadbeat parents (Oct '14)
|Mar 25
|CAB
|2
|Sleeping CO back to work???? (May '15)
|Mar 23
|Convict39
|17
|Four charged with animal cruelty for dropping p... (May '13)
|Feb '17
|air max shoes
|26
|Let's reminisce! (Apr '10)
|Feb '17
|D from Maitland
|340
|Bar flys and street girls
|Jan '17
|Matt Houser
|1
|Harry J. - Punk' Smith Jr.
|Jan '17
|Eileen Biddle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lewistown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC