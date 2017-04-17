Lewistown Borough changing Kish Street plans
How to pay for the Kish Street revitalization project in Lewistown was a topic of discussion Monday at the Lewistown Borough Council meeting. Russ Rager, finance committee chairman, said the original plan for the project was to use Community Development Block Grant funding to pay for the project.
