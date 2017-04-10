In Home Services honors team members

In Home Services Of Central PA, a state licensed home care agency serving Mifflin, Juniata, Centre and Huntingdon counties, announced Kim Knepp as the February Team Member of the Month and Shawna Ridley as the March Team Member of the Month. Knepp has been with In Home Services for two years and has been a licensed practical nurse since 1991.

