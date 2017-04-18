Food safety certification training to be held

Penn State Cooperative Extension will be offering a ServSafe Food Safety Certification Training course from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on May 8 and 9 a.m.-noon on May 22 with the certification exam at 1 p.m. at the Penn State Extension, Mifflin County, 152 E. Market St., Suite 100, Lewistown. The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture requires the supervisor of a food service operation to hold a nationally recognized food protection certificate such as ServSafe.

