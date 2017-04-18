Food safety certification training to...

Food safety certification training to be held

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: Lewistown Sentinel

Penn State Cooperative Extension will be offering a ServSafe Food Safety Certification Training course from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on May 8 and 9 a.m.-noon on May 22 with the certification exam at 1 p.m. at the Penn State Extension, Mifflin County, 152 E. Market St., Suite 100, Lewistown. The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture requires the supervisor of a food service operation to hold a nationally recognized food protection certificate such as ServSafe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lewistown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Let's reminisce! (Apr '10) 3 hr Jim5624 343
Mifflin County Deadbeat parents (Oct '14) Thu What a joke 3
Looking for Cocker Spaniel Stud to breed with m... (Apr '09) Apr 8 Mustang1965 71
Sleeping CO back to work???? (May '15) Mar 23 Convict39 17
News Four charged with animal cruelty for dropping p... (May '13) Feb '17 air max shoes 26
Bar flys and street girls Jan '17 Matt Houser 1
News Harry J. - Punk' Smith Jr. Jan '17 Eileen Biddle 1
See all Lewistown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lewistown Forum Now

Lewistown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lewistown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Lewistown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,620 • Total comments across all topics: 280,467,779

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC