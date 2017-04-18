Flow gets a - go'

Sentinel photo by KRISTEN PRICE Students from Sacred Heart of Jesus School toss coins into the fountain at Fountain Square Park Friday during a celebration presented by the Juniata River Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau, Lewistown Borough and Downtown Lewistown Inc. Students from Sacred Heart School make wishes as they toss coins in the now operating fountain. Sentinel photo by KRISTEN PRICE Students from Sacred Heart School provide a musical performance and Mayor Deb Bargo greets community members as the fountain at Fountain Square Park was turned on Friday, in downtown Lewistown.

