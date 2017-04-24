Decade of dancing

Sentinel photo by MATT STRICKER Staci Van Art, from left, of Burnham, Linda Boss, of Lewistown, Angela Niman, of Lewistown, Ashley Weaver, of Lewistown, Jenny Landis, of Lewistown, Rose Curry, of Lewistown and Launa Snyder, of Camp Hill, wear decade appropriate clothing while attending the '80s Dance Club held Saturday at the Elks Club in Lewistown. Proceeds from the '80s Dance will go to the Mifflin-Juniata Arts Council.

