When it snows, no news is good news
If you look at today's front page, you'll see a story in which the main emergency officials from Mifflin and Juniata counties say there were no major incidents related to Winter Storm Stella as it hammered our area over the past couple days. It may seem strange that a newspaper is pleased there wasn't more news to report, but in this case, we're glad it was uneventful given the alternative.
Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Lewistown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Cocker Spaniel Stud to breed with m... (Apr '09)
|Feb 20
|sherrymcewen
|69
|Four charged with animal cruelty for dropping p... (May '13)
|Feb 15
|air max shoes
|26
|Let's reminisce! (Apr '10)
|Feb '17
|D from Maitland
|340
|Bar flys and street girls
|Jan '17
|Matt Houser
|1
|Harry J. - Punk' Smith Jr.
|Jan '17
|Eileen Biddle
|1
|Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio...
|Dec '16
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|Cable out
|Dec '16
|Rlgood
|1
