SUMCD awarded funding for Head Start programs
Snyder Union Mifflin Child Development Inc. was awarded funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to expand the number of hours and days that enrolled children attend its Head Start programs, according to a press release issued by SUMCD. The agency will also receive start-up funding to install and upgrade outdoor areas, enhance classrooms and materials, expand transportation and increase technology use, the release states.
