Friday Mar 24 Read more: Lewistown Sentinel

Submitted photo Micha Archer, author and illustrator of 'Daniel Finds a Poem,' will visit the Mifflin County Library in Lewistown at 6 p.m. on Wednesday as a part of a statewide tour sponsored by the Pennsylvania One Book, Every Young Child program. will visit the Mifflin County Library in Lewistown as part of the Pennsylvania One Book, Every Young Child early literacy initiative.

