Start hunting for Easter eggs in downtown Lewistown today
Kids ages 3 to 11 are challenged to find all 32 brightly colored cardboard eggs, including three new eggs created by children at the LUMINA Center Afterschool Program Official entry forms will be distributed through various schools, local businesses and online. Contestants are required to match the number displayed on each egg with the name of the business in which it's located.
Lewistown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Cocker Spaniel Stud to breed with m... (Apr '09)
|Tue
|Aamiahfrosting
|70
|Mifflin County Deadbeat parents (Oct '14)
|Mar 25
|CAB
|2
|Sleeping CO back to work???? (May '15)
|Mar 23
|Convict39
|17
|Four charged with animal cruelty for dropping p... (May '13)
|Feb '17
|air max shoes
|26
|Let's reminisce! (Apr '10)
|Feb '17
|D from Maitland
|340
|Bar flys and street girls
|Jan '17
|Matt Houser
|1
|Harry J. - Punk' Smith Jr.
|Jan '17
|Eileen Biddle
|1
