Rockview Driver License Center Ready to Reopen
The Rockview Driver License Center, 812 W. College Ave. in Pleasant Gap, is set to reopen after closing last week. The center will be open for business at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said in a release.
