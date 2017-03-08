Rockview Driver License Center Closed Until Further Notice

The Rockview Driver License Center, 812 W. College Ave. in Pleasant Gap, is closed until further notice because of "a facilities issue," the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said in a release on Thursday. Anyone who would normally use the Rockview Driver License Center, including the photo center, is asked to use the Lewistown Driver License Center, 13187 Ferguson Valley Road in Yeagertown, or Selinsgrove Driver License Center, at 1015 Route 522 in Selinsgrove, until repairs are made and the Rockview center is reopened.

