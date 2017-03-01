Police reports
A Trapped dog - 4 p.m. - Feb. 27 - Meeker Equipment in Belleville, reported to Mifflin County Regional Police Officers, that a Saint Bernard was trapped in a trench inside one of the former New Hollad buildings, according to report from police. According to the report, a female Saint Bernard was found inside a trench that was approximately 6 feet deep.
