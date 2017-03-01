Police reports

Police reports

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: Lewistown Sentinel

A Trapped dog - 4 p.m. - Feb. 27 - Meeker Equipment in Belleville, reported to Mifflin County Regional Police Officers, that a Saint Bernard was trapped in a trench inside one of the former New Hollad buildings, according to report from police. According to the report, a female Saint Bernard was found inside a trench that was approximately 6 feet deep.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lewistown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for Cocker Spaniel Stud to breed with m... (Apr '09) Feb 20 sherrymcewen 69
News Four charged with animal cruelty for dropping p... (May '13) Feb 15 air max shoes 26
Let's reminisce! (Apr '10) Feb 5 D from Maitland 340
Bar flys and street girls Jan '17 Matt Houser 1
News Harry J. - Punk' Smith Jr. Jan '17 Eileen Biddle 1
News Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio... Dec '16 Kenneth Lerch 1
Cable out Dec '16 Rlgood 1
See all Lewistown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lewistown Forum Now

Lewistown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lewistown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Lewistown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,827 • Total comments across all topics: 279,341,745

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC