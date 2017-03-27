Police reports

A Crash - 8:24 a.m. - Feb. 10 - Pennsylvania State Police Lewistown troopers are investigating a one vehicle crash that occurred on William Penn Highway, Fermanagh Township, when a Ford Escort driven by Katlyn Long, 54, of Lewistown, traveled off the road. For unknown reasons Long lost control of her vehicle and traveled across a turning lane into the westbound lane of travel, off the road and hit a home, then hit a small shrub plant before coming to a stop on an embankment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.