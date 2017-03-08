Police reports
A Harassment - March 3- Michael Joseph Kreli, 55, was arrested after he subjected another member of the home at 143 Pannebaker Ave., Lewistown, to an unwanted fight, according to a news release from police. Witnesses stated they saw Kreli shove the victim to the floor during the domestic dispute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Lewistown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Cocker Spaniel Stud to breed with m... (Apr '09)
|Feb 20
|sherrymcewen
|69
|Four charged with animal cruelty for dropping p... (May '13)
|Feb 15
|air max shoes
|26
|Let's reminisce! (Apr '10)
|Feb '17
|D from Maitland
|340
|Bar flys and street girls
|Jan '17
|Matt Houser
|1
|Harry J. - Punk' Smith Jr.
|Jan '17
|Eileen Biddle
|1
|Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio...
|Dec '16
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|Cable out
|Dec '16
|Rlgood
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lewistown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC