Police report
A Drug possession - While investigating a separate incident at 11 a.m. on Jan. 30 on Valley Street in Lewistown, troopers discovered Robert Wagner Jr., 29, was in possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. Wagner was charged through Magisterial District Judge Jack Miller's office.
