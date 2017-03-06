Loan awarded for Asher's revamp
The Mifflin County Industrial Development Corporation was awarded a $150,000, 15-year loan at 2.25 percent interest for the first seven years for the renovation of two buildings located within the MCIDC Business Center at 19 E. Susquehanna St. in Lewistown. The facility houses Asher's Chocolates, which is the oldest family-owned candy maker in the United States, manufacturing various types of chocolate covered candies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Lewistown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Cocker Spaniel Stud to breed with m... (Apr '09)
|Feb 20
|sherrymcewen
|69
|Four charged with animal cruelty for dropping p... (May '13)
|Feb 15
|air max shoes
|26
|Let's reminisce! (Apr '10)
|Feb 5
|D from Maitland
|340
|Bar flys and street girls
|Jan '17
|Matt Houser
|1
|Harry J. - Punk' Smith Jr.
|Jan '17
|Eileen Biddle
|1
|Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio...
|Dec '16
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|Cable out
|Dec '16
|Rlgood
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lewistown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC