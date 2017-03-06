Loan awarded for Asher's revamp

The Mifflin County Industrial Development Corporation was awarded a $150,000, 15-year loan at 2.25 percent interest for the first seven years for the renovation of two buildings located within the MCIDC Business Center at 19 E. Susquehanna St. in Lewistown. The facility houses Asher's Chocolates, which is the oldest family-owned candy maker in the United States, manufacturing various types of chocolate covered candies.

