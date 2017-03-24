Juniata Valley Financial Corp. Appoin...

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. Appoints New Director

Marcie A. Barber, President and Chief Executive Officer of Juniata Valley Financial Corp. , announced the appointment of Michael A. Buffington to serve as a director of both Juniata and Juniata's subsidiary bank, The Juniata Valley Bank. Ms. Barber stated, "We are pleased to announce Mr. Buffington's appointment to our board and believe his commitment and support of community is firmly aligned with our core values."

