Joe Bonson and Coffee Run star in new TV series
If you haven't caught a show by Joe Bonson and his band, Coffee Run, lately, you can get your fix of the local country singer on Wednesday. That's when his new television show, Bonson, of Reedsville, says he's realizing a lifelong dream with the 12-week series that will feature three episodes, filmed in 2015 at Laurel Rock Farm in Mifflintown, by Media X, of Lewistown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Lewistown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Cocker Spaniel Stud to breed with m... (Apr '09)
|Feb 20
|sherrymcewen
|69
|Four charged with animal cruelty for dropping p... (May '13)
|Feb 15
|air max shoes
|26
|Let's reminisce! (Apr '10)
|Feb 5
|D from Maitland
|340
|Bar flys and street girls
|Jan '17
|Matt Houser
|1
|Harry J. - Punk' Smith Jr.
|Jan '17
|Eileen Biddle
|1
|Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio...
|Dec '16
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|Cable out
|Dec '16
|Rlgood
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lewistown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC