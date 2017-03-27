Free grief support group offered
Family Hospice and Palliative Care, Part of UPMC Home Nursing Agency, is offering a free grief support group from 2-3 p.m. on Wednesdays from April 19-May 24 at the HNA Lewistown office, 129 S. Main St. Facilitated by hospice social worker Mark McLaren, this support group is free and open to all members of the community grieving the loss of a loved one.
