Firefighters receive hands-on training for grain silo rescues
The City Hook and Ladder Fire Co., based in Lewistown, had members participate in the training at a farm owned by David and Jami Glick. The Glicks, who are Mifflin County Farm Bureau members, held the training at their farm so firefighters could learn how to use the equipment in a hands-on environment.
