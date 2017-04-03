Easter Egg Hunts

To add an Easter egg hunt to this list, send the information to Jane Mort at The Sentinel, P.O. Box 588, Lewistown, PA; email [email protected] ; or call 248-6741. A April 8 -11 a.m., children's Easter egg hunt at the United Methodist Church, 128 North Orange St., Beavertown.

