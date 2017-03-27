Council hosts dance to fund mural project
"We're working in conjunction with the Juniata River Valley Visitors Bureau to identify the hand painted, original murals in the county," The arts council will have signs created by Bryson Wagner, of Bryson's Stuff in Granville. The first sign will explain who the people are on the Movie History of Mifflin County mural that's located on Monument Square, Lewistown.
