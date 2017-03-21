Churches seek home improvement projec...

Churches seek home improvement projects to tackle during annual Week of Caring

Thursday Mar 16 Read more: Lewistown Sentinel

A group of volunteers from the faith community is gearing up for the second annual Week of Caring, a days-long effort to provide the manpower needed to complete home projects throughout Mifflin County. This year's event is slated for July 31 to Aug. 4. Doug Lynch, member of First United Methodist Church, said the local outreach is an extension of mission work carried out in New York.

