Churches seek home improvement projects to tackle during annual Week of Caring
A group of volunteers from the faith community is gearing up for the second annual Week of Caring, a days-long effort to provide the manpower needed to complete home projects throughout Mifflin County. This year's event is slated for July 31 to Aug. 4. Doug Lynch, member of First United Methodist Church, said the local outreach is an extension of mission work carried out in New York.
