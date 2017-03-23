Cars crash at hot spot

Cars crash at hot spot

Wednesday Mar 22

The crash occurred shortly before 2:30 p.m. at the interchange in Derry Township, when a Ford Escape driven by Bethany Goshorn, of Mifflintown, was trying to turn left onto Electric Avenue from Mill Road. Mifflin County Regional Police Chief Scott Mauery said Goshorn did not see a silver sedan driven by Ron Evilhock, of Lewistown, who was coming off of U.S. 322 onto Electric Avenue.

