Sentinel photo by BRADLEY KREITZER Anthony Catania, of Mifflin County Christian Academy, listens for his word during the annual Mifflin County Spelling Bee held at Sacred Heart of Jesus School in Lewistown. Catania went on to win this year's spelling bee, which featured students from both schools as well as Belleville Mennonite School.

