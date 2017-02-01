Work of art
Sentinel photo by BRADLEY KREITZER MCAST early childhood education student Sarah Shawver, 16, right, holds a mirror for Sacred Heart School student Daniel McMonigal, 5, of Reedsville, so he can check out his face paint Thursday evening in Lewistown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lewistown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bar flys and street girls
|Jan 30
|Matt Houser
|1
|Harry J. - Punk' Smith Jr.
|Jan 9
|Eileen Biddle
|1
|Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio...
|Dec '16
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|Cable out
|Dec '16
|Rlgood
|1
|Buffet restaurant in early 90's
|Nov '16
|I know
|2
|Four charged with animal cruelty for dropping p... (May '13)
|Nov '16
|flyknitrunning
|24
|Looking for Cocker Spaniel Stud to breed with m... (Apr '09)
|Oct '16
|ANETXU
|66
Find what you want!
Search Lewistown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC