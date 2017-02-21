Two vehicle crash
Sentinel photo by LAUREN KERSHNER Minor injuries were reported following a two vehicle crash Thursday night along Fourth Street near State Street, in Lewistown. A driver of a Jeep did not see the car in front slowing down to turn and rear-ended the car, officers from the Lewistown Police Department said on scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Lewistown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Cocker Spaniel Stud to breed with m... (Apr '09)
|Feb 20
|sherrymcewen
|69
|Four charged with animal cruelty for dropping p... (May '13)
|Feb 15
|air max shoes
|26
|Let's reminisce! (Apr '10)
|Feb 5
|D from Maitland
|340
|Bar flys and street girls
|Jan 30
|Matt Houser
|1
|Harry J. - Punk' Smith Jr.
|Jan '17
|Eileen Biddle
|1
|Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio...
|Dec '16
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|Cable out
|Dec '16
|Rlgood
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lewistown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC