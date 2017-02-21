Top of the town

Sponsored by the Juniata River Valley Chamber of Commerce, the tour will begin at 8:45 a.m. in the parking lot at the Mifflin County Library, and return by 6 p.m. Participants will travel by coach to visit various attractions and businesses in the Juniata Valley. Included will be a catered lunch and tour at the Lily Manor Mansion in Juniata County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.