Talented at heart

Sentinel photo by MATT STRICKER From left, Sacred Heart School fifth graders Drew Mirello, Tressia Bender, Addie Wilburne, and Farrell Souders, lip sync a disco-pop version of 'The Lord's Prayer' during a skit performed at the Sacred Heart School fifth grade variety show Friday in Lewistown. The song was made popular by Catholic nun Sister Janet Mead in 1974.

