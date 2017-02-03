Talented at heart
Sentinel photo by MATT STRICKER From left, Sacred Heart School fifth graders Drew Mirello, Tressia Bender, Addie Wilburne, and Farrell Souders, lip sync a disco-pop version of 'The Lord's Prayer' during a skit performed at the Sacred Heart School fifth grade variety show Friday in Lewistown. The song was made popular by Catholic nun Sister Janet Mead in 1974.
