Selling to government workshop to be held

Businesses will have the opportunity to learn basic principles to work with local, state and federal governments in a free workshop in Lewistown, conducted by SEDA-Council of Governments Procurement Technical Assistance Center staff. The Selling to the Government: The First Steps workshop will be from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 28 at the Mifflin County Industrial Development Corporation, 6395 state Route 103 north, building 60. Registration is required and can be completed online at http://ow.ly/TOzx307PgbL.

