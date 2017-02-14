Powerful winds bring down trees, wires
Power lines and tree limbs were knocked down Sunday evening into Monday morning by powerful winds that swept through the area. One local business reported wind damage as the front glass wall of Dirt Cheap Surplus in Lewistown caved in.
