Police: Two arrested for cooking meth
Two McVeytown residents were arrested Wednesday after being connected with a methamphetamine lab, according to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police Lewistown. According to the release, items related to making meth were located at 6825 U.S. Highway 522 south, in Oliver Township.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.
