Police: Man arrested in scheme to make meth
Dustin Specht has been charged with conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine, according to a Jan. 25 news release from Pennsylvania State Police Lewistown. According to the release, the 27-year-old, from McClure, was charged after an investigation showed he had been cooking meth in the basement of his home.
