Open and huff case

Sentinel photo by BRADLEY KREITZER Members of the Mifflin County Drama Club rehearse a scene from 'The Trial of the Big Bad Wolf' Tuesday evening at the Mifflin County High School, in Lewistown. Showtimes for the play are 7 p.m. Feb. 24 and noon Feb. 25. Both shows will be held in the MCHS auditorium.

