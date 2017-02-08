Meth on the rise, harmful to area
Mifflin County and the surrounding Juniata Valley, have recently experienced spikes in heroin and methamphetamine resulting in deaths and arrests of area residents. Since the start of the year, Pennsylvania State Police have found, and subsequently busted, three meth labs in Mifflin County.
