Man flees police, under DUI suspicion

Tuesday

One Lewistown man is suspected of driving under the influence during a Feb. 11 crash along Ferguson Valley Road, according to a news release from Mifflin County Regional Police. According to the release, at approximately 4:34 a.m., police were dispatched to the area of 12734 Ferguson Valley Road, after a silver 2005 Dodge Neon hit a utility pole.

