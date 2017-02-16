Man flees police, under DUI suspicion

One Lewistown man is suspected of driving under the influence during a Feb. 11 crash along Ferguson Valley Road, according to a news release from Mifflin County Regional Police. According to the release, at approximately 4:34 a.m., police were dispatched to the area of 12734 Ferguson Valley Road, after a silver 2005 Dodge Neon hit a utility pole.

